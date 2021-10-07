NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

