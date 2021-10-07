NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 5.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 451,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,490,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 2.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
