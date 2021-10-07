NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 5.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 451,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,490,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

