NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.0252 on Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $100,615.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

