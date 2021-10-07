Noah H. Glass Sells 57,811 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,726,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

