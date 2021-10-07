Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NROM opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Noble Roman’s has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Noble Roman's Company Profile

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

