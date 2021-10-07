Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.57.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after buying an additional 731,048 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,443,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after buying an additional 862,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,538,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

