Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,323.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,862,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

