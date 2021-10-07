Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Price Target Increased to C$1.76 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from C$1.27 to C$1.76 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NRM stock opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77. Noram Ventures has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59.

About Noram Ventures

Noram Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company owns interests in the Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

