Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Price Target Increased to C$1.76 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from C$1.27 to C$1.76 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NRM stock opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77. Noram Ventures has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59.
About Noram Ventures
