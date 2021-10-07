Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NHYDY opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

