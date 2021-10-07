Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.
NHYDY opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
