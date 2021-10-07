Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.