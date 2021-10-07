Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
