Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

NESRF traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 17,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,219. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.