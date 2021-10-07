Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.97% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $888.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.