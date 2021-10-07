NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,578 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $27,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NorthWestern by 24.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

