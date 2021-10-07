Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $9.30 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.25. 149,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,627. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

