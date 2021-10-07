Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 49,955 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,955 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

