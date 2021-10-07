Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $23.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.44 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

