Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $51.90 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $449.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.23 and its 200-day moving average is $406.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.