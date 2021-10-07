Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,847,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $72.42 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

