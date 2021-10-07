Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 50,371 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $41,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,131,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $176.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.34. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.