Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.78% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $37,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,563,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average of $144.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

