Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $28,654,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

