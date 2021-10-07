Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $108.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $123.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. Nucor has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

