Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.25.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

