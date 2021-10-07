Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,700 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NUVL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,909. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

