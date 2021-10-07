Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NAZ opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $16.31.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
