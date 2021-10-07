Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.5% over the last three years.
NYSE:NMI opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
