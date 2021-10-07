Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:NMI opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

