Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.11. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 36,760 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

