Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ OAS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $100.11. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 111.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

