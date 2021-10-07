OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as low as C$2.17. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 487,468 shares traded.

OGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$224.36 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

