Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.05). Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

OII stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,732. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

