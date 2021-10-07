Offshift Price Reaches $2.33 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Offshift has a total market cap of $8.64 million and $68,585.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00004294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,199.91 or 1.00058650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 137.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00056160 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001285 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.59 or 0.00534605 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

