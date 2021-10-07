Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 3,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

