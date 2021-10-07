Oleg Shchegolev Sells 10,400 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

SEMrush stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.