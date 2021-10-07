Oliver Christian Bennett Sells 3,615 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $20,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oliver Christian Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 520,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,966. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sientra by 45,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

