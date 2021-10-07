OLO (NYSE:OLO) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Head-To-Head Comparison

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OLO alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OLO and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than MJ.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OLO and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $98.42 million 42.55 $3.06 million N/A N/A MJ $820,000.00 32.34 -$3.96 million N/A N/A

OLO has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO N/A N/A N/A MJ 525.43% 137.87% 40.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OLO beats MJ on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.