Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. WBB Securities boosted their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Maxim Group cut Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.38.

Omeros stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 982.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

