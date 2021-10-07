OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $981,000 in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.32% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $11,282,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $4,905,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $579,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $9,810,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $7,023,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

