OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $174,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at about $492,000.

NYSEMKT GIG opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. GigCapital4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

