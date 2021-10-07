OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $583,000 Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMI. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $5,826,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLMI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

