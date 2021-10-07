OMG Network (OMG) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.46 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.88 or 0.00025284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $1.46 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00316556 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.