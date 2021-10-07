Omni Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,152.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $1,152.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.07 or 0.00005669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.12 or 0.00336204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000720 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,273 coins and its circulating supply is 562,957 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

