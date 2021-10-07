OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded OMRON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OMRNY opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.31. OMRON has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $107.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMRNY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in OMRON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,876,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

