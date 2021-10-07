OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,537,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,520,000 after acquiring an additional 234,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneMain by 36.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,095,000 after acquiring an additional 358,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.