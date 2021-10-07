OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $1,270,050.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $1,270,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.75 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $89.11.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

