Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.52

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.52 and last traded at $92.25, with a volume of 26201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

