Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Down 22.3% in September

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,379. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $690.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.