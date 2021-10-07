Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORZCF opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.
About Orezone Gold
