Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.79 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.33. Oriental Land has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $34.55.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.