Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.10. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,787 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $840.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
