Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.10. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,787 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $840.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 163.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,695,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 13,718.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 105,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 63.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 89.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.