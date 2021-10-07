Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $742.50 million, a PE ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. Research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

